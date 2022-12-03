Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of northern New York, Grand Isle and Western Franklin Counties in northwest Vermont. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 6 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&