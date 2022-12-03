The Swanton Citizen of the Year award recognizes an individual or organization who has been actively involved in the community in any number of ways over the last year. Nominees may have shown leadership and citizenship within the community with the vision to better the community.
Anyone may make a nomination. The individual or community organizations nominated should be active members of the Swanton community. They do not necessarily have to live in Swanton.
Please submit nominations using the form below. Evaluation of the nominees will be based solely upon the information submitted and providing complete information will help the judges' evaluation of your candidate. All nominations will be kept confidential.
Submissions must be received by December 31, 2022. The recipient will be announced in January. Details on when and where the announcement will be made will be announced in mid-December.
Make a nomination at the Swanton Chamber of Commerce’s website.
