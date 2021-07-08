When the Swanton Arts Council received an anonymous donation of $3,000 this past winter to bring more art to the community, they decided to spend it on 16 different low cost art classes taught by seven different instructors.
The classes were a huge success, with residents of all ages and backgrounds joining to make art.
Now that the council has sparked interest and the community wants more, Janet Soavi, SAC board member and project lead, is trying to figure out how to bring art classes back to Swanton.
With pandemic restrictions now lifted, Soavi says she is looking for a way to have in-person classes.
During the pandemic, classes were only able to take place over Zoom.
"You got to have a little bit of a community setting because you had all of us together on Zoom and you got to have fun with your family at the same time," Soavi said.
Sovai said she thinks the practice of making art is important because it puts a person in touch with themselves.
"It's a way to connect yourself to you," she said.
For Sovai, art is a necessity for mental health.
"There are some times where you just got to get something out, and you don't realize what you're doing until you've done it," she said.
In the last classes she taught, Sovai said the amount of community connections that were created was amazing.
"Swanton is a very diverse group in ages and in all different types of backgrounds. To be able to come together and enjoy and also realize similarities in each other," she said. "It's just natural and it's so fun."
In terms of plans, Sovai has a plethora of classes she's hoping to bring back, including alcohol ink painting, mosaics and woodworking, as well as classes that differ in skill level with an advanced watercolor course.
You can donate money or see what kind of supplies SAC is looking for on their website.
