FRANKLIN COUNTY — There’s no lack of musical acts this summer, but there’s only so many weekends to go see them.
Here are a few bands to check out this season, as recommended by Messenger reporters who’ve seen their fair share of musical acts while covering Franklin County’s events this past year.
Sister Speak
Sister Speak musician Sherri Anne began performing more frequently in St. Albans last year, and she brings a new sound to Franklin County’s music venues, incorporating a little folk, blues and world music to create something that feels both new but relatable.
I saw her live during the Vermont Maple Festival, and her set connected well with the crowds, which can be hard during big festivals. Visitors have so many other activities drawing their attention.
But Anne’s music featured plenty of catchy melodies and pop-driven hooks filled with heart to keep people interested in what she was doing up on the main stage.
Anne has been performing as Sister Speak since at least 2014. Originally from British Columbia, she and her band are based in California, and she released her latest album “Love For All” last year.
Catch her performing as part of the Summer Music Series in Taylor Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Astral Underground
I first met John Notaro backstage at the filming of Open Mike Variety, a Northwest Access television arts program. And after doing a little research on his work, I ran into Astral Underground.
“We are a celestial flute jazz trio from the dark side of the Enosphere,” the band description on its Facebook page reads.
Notaro plays drums for the group. The other two members are flutist Margaux Simmons and musician Ben Maddox.
Maddox may be familiar to a few of our readers as the owner of Enosburgh’s Flying Disc. He also has an extensive history in Vermont’s music scene as the keyboardist for “The Mountain Says No” and former leader of “Farm.”
Astral Underground’s music is something different entirely. Anchored by the jazz flute stylings of Margaux Simmons, the trio builds soundscapes of astral winds punctured by mountains and crags.
The end result may not entice every Franklin County music fan, but for those who enjoy a unique inspiring approach to jazz, Astral Underground’s waves of energy and sound are worth looking into.
Meet Astral Underground during the Aug. 27 edition of “Celebration of Expressive Arts” at The Inn in Montgomery.
The Nobby Reed Project
If you see live music regularly in Franklin County, there’s a good chance you’ve run into Nobby Reed. The blues guitarist has been around for decades making his guitar sing like only he can.
The earliest newspaper record I could find of Nobby Reed was from 1991, when he played a benefit for Matt Weeber at the Backstreet in St. Albans, but apparently, he had decades of performance experience under his belt even before then.
A Messenger article published in 1996 explains how a local Swanton resident, Norbert “Nobby” Reed took the first place prize in the guitar summit competition held at Club Metronome in Burlington after he delivered a performance that earned a standing ovation.
Here’s a sample from the 1996 article.
“With a career spanning some 25 years, Nobby has long been considered one of the most sought-after guitarists on the local scene. Seldom out of work, he has performed with the bands Greage, The Davis Bros. Band, The Triads, and The Bridge. Igniting sparks of enthusiasm in the local club scene with his current band, East Coast Muscle, Nobby brings an intense sincerity to his playing and singing that rivals some of the most prominent contemporary Blues artists.”
Among the judges Mr. Reed wowed at the event were Trey Anastasio, the guitarist for Phish, and Andre Maquera – the guitarist widely known in St. Albans as that one guy who does jump kicks during Kingman Fest.
Today, Reed is still growling on the guitar. His shows are always pleasures to listen to as the man seems to spool out his soul with every guitar riff and lick.
If you have time to see him perform, then make sure to check it out. He’ll perform June 19 in Lincoln Park in Enosburg and July 5 in Taylor Park in St. Albans.
Bad Horsey
One of my first standout memories of St. Albans is climbing Aldis Hill during Afterglow as the dawn splashed the sky with red and purple. Bad Horsey happened to be the backing soundtrack for the moment.
Since then, I’ve seen the band pop up at just about every music venue in St. Albans. And after attending a few myself, I can say they’ve earned their stellar reputation as a great local cover band specializing in getting the crowds on their feet.
They also have plenty of experience. Started back in 1998 by lead guitarist Roy “Bad Horsey” Hartson, the local band played their first gigs at Sha-Booms Night Club and J.D.’s Pub.
Now 25 years later, they’re still performing great shows in St. Albans, extending their sets to keep the party going if a crowd is really connecting with what’s going on on stage.
See Bad Horsey starting at 4 p.m. June 15 at the St. Albans Bay Farmers Market or 8 p.m. July 15 at Niles Landing in Swanton.
