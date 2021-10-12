Fat Sheep Farm & Cabins - Ascutney Cabin

About 11 miles away from Woodstock and Quechee, Ascutney Cabin is a part of Fat Sheep Farm and Cabins which has been highlighted in the Boston Globe. The cabin is on a working farm offering the possibility of having fresh produce and eggs as well as visiting the farm animals.

About:

  • Cost: $210 per night
  • Sleeping arrangements: 1 queen bed
  • Bathrooms: 1 full 

Amenities:

  • Travel crib
  • Smoke alarm
  • fFre extinguisher
  • Wifi
  • Kitchen 
  • Private entrance

See the full listing and book your getaway here.

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

