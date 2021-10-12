About 11 miles away from Woodstock and Quechee, Ascutney Cabin is a part of Fat Sheep Farm and Cabins which has been highlighted in the Boston Globe. The cabin is on a working farm offering the possibility of having fresh produce and eggs as well as visiting the farm animals.
About:
- Cost: $210 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 1 queen bed
- Bathrooms: 1 full
Amenities:
- Travel crib
- Smoke alarm
- fFre extinguisher
- Wifi
- Kitchen
- Private entrance
