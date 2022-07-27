St. Albans Free Library patrons can check out a variety of local passes to gain discounts to certain Vermont places and activities.
In order to borrow a pass patrons must sign up for a library card, which is free for residents of St. Albans City and St. Albans Town and Franklin County seniors over 65 years old with proof of residency. A nonresident library card for other groups is $20 per year.
Museum passes can be checked out for one day only and late fees and replacement costs might apply depending on the pass. Make sure to check the attractions hours before checking out a pass.
Here are a list of attractions that the library has passes for according to their website:
Hard’Ack Pool
Lake Champlain Maritime Museum
Vermont Historic Sites
Vermont State Parks
St. Albans Museum
Shelburne Museum
Shelburne Farms
Echo Center
Vermont History Museum
Birds of Vermont Museum
Old Stone House Museum
Wonderfeet Kids Museum
