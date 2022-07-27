St. Albans Free Library stock

St. Albans Free Library

St. Albans Free Library patrons can check out a variety of local passes to gain discounts to certain Vermont places and activities.

In order to borrow a pass patrons must sign up for a library card, which is free for residents of St. Albans City and St. Albans Town and Franklin County seniors over 65 years old with proof of residency. A nonresident library card for other groups is $20 per year.

Museum passes can be checked out for one day only and late fees and replacement costs might apply depending on the pass. Make sure to check the attractions hours before checking out a pass.

Here are a list of attractions that the library has passes for according to their website:

  • Hard’Ack Pool

  • Lake Champlain Maritime Museum

  • Vermont Historic Sites

  • Vermont State Parks

  • St. Albans Museum

  • Shelburne Museum

  • Shelburne Farms

  • Echo Center

  • Vermont History Museum

  • Birds of Vermont Museum

  • Old Stone House Museum

  • Wonderfeet Kids Museum

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

