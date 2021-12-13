It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Franklin County!
If you've decorated your home for the holidays, show it to us by sending photos to news@samessenger.com. We'll include all we receive in a gallery online and select a few favorites to include in an upcoming print edition.
Earlier this month, Gov. Phil Scott relaunched Vermont Lights the Way, an effort to literally brighten communities and neighborhoods around the state by decorating homes, businesses, buildings to help celebrate the holidays during the pandemic.
“When we started this initiative last year, it was one of the only ways for us to connect with our neighbors and communities during the holidays," Scott said in a release. "I’m very grateful that we have come so far this year thanks to vaccines, and we can continue this tradition with hope and optimism before us ...
Seeing all the lights around the state last year had such a positive impact, lifting the spirits of many. As we look toward an even brighter future, this continues to be a great way to spread holiday cheer, goodwill and community spirit."
