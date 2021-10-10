Foliage season is upon us!
This time of year, familiar landscapes take on a new beauty, reminding of us of how lucky we are to live, work and play here.
Leaves change color based on a variety of factors including light level, temperature, soil conditions and more. In Vermont, the color starts in northern regions and at higher elevations, progressing southward and downward into the valleys.
Franklin County could start to see peak colors as early as Tuesday, based on data gathered last season by the Vermont Center for Geographic Information. Check out VCGI's interactive foliage forecaster map to see an estimation of foliage progression near you.
Send your fall foliage photos to news@samessenger.com. We'll gather all we receive into a gallery online and share a few of our favorites in an upcoming print edition.
