ST. ALBANS CITY — Now that the tree has been cut, carted home and positioned in the living room, let the decorating begin!
In my family, some of our most-loved ornaments are the ones my great-grandmother made — the knitted snowman with his red beret, the painted angel with her pink wings. You can bring that same magic to your home this holiday when you support local business and local artists.
Artist in Residence Gallery in downtown St. Albans has a stunning selection of ornaments made in Franklin County and beyond of glass, wool, wood and more.
Here are just five of the many local artists whose ornaments could bring color and joy to your tree this holiday.
Sally Tarr, St. Albans
Sally Tarr’s wool embroidered ornaments are guaranteed to bring warmth to your tree. Her gingerbread men, stockings and more are as soft as your favorite sweater. Her delicate snowflake ornaments, created through the quilling technique — rolling paper strips patiently and tightly — are stunning and will certainly draw compliments from holiday guests. $10-15 at Artist in Residence.
Lindsay DiDio, St. Albans
Lindsay DiDio’s five-point star sun catchers not only make beautiful window decor, but festive tree adornments. DiDio, an art teacher at Missisquoi Valley Union, cuts, foils and solders each piece of glass by hand. Look closely, and you’ll notice slight differences in color that make each one unique. $20 at Artist in Residence.
Pamela Krout-Voss, Enosburg Falls
A fiber artist and bookmaker known for her playful use of textures, Pamela Krout-Voss is taking a turn at origami for the holiday season. Her brightly-colored paper star and pyramid ornaments are made even more beautiful by strokes of watercolor and loops of ribbon. $15 at Artist in Residence.
Maureen L. Genzlinger, Milton
The intricate designs in Maureen Genzlinger’s ornaments are created by wrapping silk ribbon, crochet yarn or metallic thread around a tetrahedral form. They make beautiful window hangings, table centerpieces and tree ornaments. Each is individually wrapped so no two are exactly alike. With hundreds of color combinations, choosing just one will be nearly impossible. $10-14 at Artist in Residence.
Brad and Joyce Blaisdell, Jeffersonville
Bring the Vermont forest in, with a wood slice ornament from the Blaisdells. These decorations boast hand-painted scenes — a falling snowflake, a bird on a branch, a shoreline lighthouse. Tied up with twine for hanging, these slices are made from the wood of downed trees found on the property of the couple’s nearby family and friends. $12 at Artist in Residence.
