FRANKLIN COUNTY — Getting dressed up this weekend? Share your Halloween costume photos with the Messenger!
Send your spooky and silly photos along with full name, age and town to news@samessenger.com. We'll share all photos we receive in a gallery online and select a few for publication in print.
Thanks for your help in making Halloween spooktacular at the Messenger!
