In Vermont, we know how to make the most of the short, dark winter days. No matter snow, wind or cold, many of us still get out there to build snowmen, ice skate, ski, hike, bike or sled.
Show us how you are getting outside and staying active by sending your winter photos to news@samessenger.com. You might just be featured in an upcoming print edition!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.