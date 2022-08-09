ST. ALBANS — The Saint Albans Museum is increasing its community outreach efforts by creating and hosting weekly activities for children on Saturday mornings.
The activities run throughout the summer from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in SAM’s Bliss Room. Activities include kid-friendly crafts and historical games, each relating to an exhibit within the museum; this is a hands-on effort to help children learn about and connect with the history of St. Albans.
Thus far, the community response towards the events have been very positive, and SAM hopes to welcome more children in the coming weeks. Thanks to its 2022 sponsor, Handy Cars, SAM is able to offer free admission all season long. These weekly children’s activities are one of the ways that SAM aims to get families in the door to explore the museum.
“The weekly activities are a great way for children to make connections between what they see in the museum and what they see in St. Albans,” stated Riley Gamache, SAM’s Children and Family Services intern. “I hope that the crafts provide a fun opportunity for children to learn about history and our town, all while being creative.”
The activities will run through Aug. 27, and a number of guest speakers will be joining in the upcoming weeks to help lead project tutorials.
On Aug. 13, Donna Toneatti of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi will be teaching about the creation of corn husk dolls, a traditional Abenaki toy. Darci Benoit, owner and operator of Bees on Broadway in Swanton, will be joining on Aug. 20 for National Honey Bee Day to provide a lesson on beekeeping.
The Saint Albans Museum is located at 9 Church Street in Saint Albans, and it is looking forward to continuing its efforts to provide free and engaging services to the public and welcoming more members of the community through their doors.
