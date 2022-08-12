Saint Albans Museum offers a list of online resources for history lovers of all ages in it's 'History from Home' web page which is located online at www.stamuseum.org/history-from-home
Some of the resources include instructions on how to create your own family tree, downloads to coloring pages, links to talks on agricultural and railroad history among others.
The web page was created during the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, when young students were immersed in remote learning to prevent the spread of the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.