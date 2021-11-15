The Saint Albans Museum hopes to support the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi by collecting donations for their food pantry.
From now until Nov. 18, donations of non-perishable Thanksgiving food items can be made Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m., at the back entrance of the museum at 9 Church St., St. Albans.
Items must be non-perishable, unopened and in date. For more information, call 802-527-7933 or contact museum@stamuseum.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.