Saint Albans Museum is hosting its annual Calcutta from 5:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
In the Bliss Room on the third floor of the museum, there will be a dinner and game of chance with a $2500 grand prize.
Tickets are $100 for one person and $125 for two people. The event is 21+ and each party receives one entry into the game of chance. Please register online in order to reserve your spot at the event.
There will also be a dinner and cash bar at the event. Here is a list of the food being served for each course:
- Appetizers: Local cheeses, cured meats, grapes and crackers, crudites with ranch dressing, and assorted chilled dips with tortilla chips
- Sides: Green salad, green beans, and roasted red bliss potatoes
- Entree: French onion pork loin (vegetarian option: stuffed pepper with quinoa), roasted vegetables, and sweet potatoes in maple lemon dressing
There is some free parking available in the museum parking lot and along the lower side of Church Street. More parking is available in the garage on Hampton Lane.
