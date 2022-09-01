Saint Albans Free Library has received a $9,250 grant from the Vermont Children’s Trust Foundation to bring their ‘First Friday’ program to life.
The program invites high school teens to enjoy the library on the first friday of each month. The first event is happening 6-9 p.m. Friday, September 2 and is being billed as Teens, Tacos, Tunes and Trivia.
The goal of the night is to provide a safe, fun way for high school teens to hang out after school. Students must show student ID or preregister to enter, follow library rules and be picked up by 9:15 p.m.
The Saint Albans Free Library is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and has other events including Music and Movement and various book groups. To learn more about the library visit www.stalbansfreelibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.