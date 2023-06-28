FAIRFAX — Berry season is in full swing out in Fairfax.
River Berry Farm, owned by Jane Sorensen and David Marchant, has supplied locals with fresh strawberries, bedding plants and wholesale vegetables for generations, and they’re ready for another busy berry season.
The berry-picking season runs from the third week of June through the first week of July, and guests can come out to River Berry Farm to pick their own organic strawberries in front of a picturesque mountain view.
Pre-picked berries are also available for purchase, yet Marchant says guests who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty will get the most out of the experience.
“Get on your knees and look. A lot of people expect the berries to jump into their baskets. You gotta move the leaves around, all the berries are down under them,” Marchant says.
While tourists take part in the picking, Marchant said customers from Fairfax and surrounding communities are the ones who have kept the farm running for over 32 years. Many of the local families coming to the farm are multi-generational customers of Marchant and Sorensen’s.
“We see returning customers as kids, and then those kids come as adults with their kids. We’ve been here long enough that we’ve had two generations come here,” Marchant says.
One family who has kept River Berry Farm as a tradition are the Dolans. The group of three sisters visited the farm Monday with one of their nieces, Delaney Dolan-Godin, and the women have been coming to the farm for their strawberry needs for over 10 years.
Dolan-Godin says coming to the farm every year with her mother and aunts is one of her favorite traditions.
“They’ve been coming out here for so many years, and I’ve joined them to make a little family tradition…the people are always super great and super friendly,” Dolan-Godin says.
Dolan-Godin prefers to eat the fresh strawberries as soon as she can get them home and wash them, she says. However, her aunts are a bit more ambitious with their berry picking.
Gidget Dolan-Dodge says that she specializes in making fresh jams from the strawberries they pick, while her sisters also make the occasional strawberry shortcake out of their pickings.
“I love working with berries of all kinds, so I’m going to make some jams and jellies,” says Dolan-Dodge.
Marchand says there is a wide variety to the creations guests make from their picked berries. From making jam and cakes, to freezing the berries, to snacking on them right away, eaters have many options to enjoy the sweet fruit.
Though the berry season may be coming to an end in the next few weeks, River Berry Farm has no plans to stop operating anytime soon, partly due to the love and support from the local community.
“They always do a good job. You can see,” Gidget said as she gestured to the rows of berries and not quite ripe vegetables, “that they’re planning for the future.”
River Berry Farm is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
