Registration is now open for the 15th Annual Community Partners Classic Golf Tournament that will happen on Friday, June 16 at the Champlain Country Club in Swanton. The tourney is a collaborative event that benefits two community partners: Northwestern Medical Center and Northwestern Counseling & Support Services.
These partners often work together in various capacities to care for the wide range of health and human service needs of the people of northwestern Vermont. NMC is a community hospital, whose small size brings a family feel to a modern facility with high-tech equipment.
Northwestern Counseling & Support Services is a human services agency serving Franklin and Grand Isle Counties that provides intervention and support to children, teens, and adults with emotional and behavioral problems, mental illness and developmental disabilities.
There will be hole contests, a 50/50 raffle and hot dogs on the course. Golfers can test their skills at the 14th Star beer growler putt and then kick back and enjoy a top-notch luncheon on the deck or under the tent.
Supporting sponsors for this year’s tournament are A.N. Deringer, NFP and Peoples Trust Company.
Teams who register by May 15 receive a $40 discount, so sign up today. Visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/CPC2023Registration to register a team. Or, click here to learn about sponsorship opportunities: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/CPC2023Sponsors.
