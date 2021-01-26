GROTON — A peaceful, wooded retreat awaits in the northeastern part of Vermont, and it’s quite affordable.
This log cabin in Groton has two bedrooms and is listed as being able to accommodate six guests, and it’s only $85 per night. It’s the perfect spot to escape the hustle and bustle during any season of the year.
There are nearby natural trails that are great for snowshoeing or cross-country skiing in the winter and hiking or taking the dog for a walk during the warmer months. The property has a small pond to sit by or let the pup take a swim, or you can take a dip yourself at one of the lakes in the local Groton State Forest.
In a fairly-secluded section of the state, this is an ideal location to relax by enjoying the fire pit and hammock outside or the wood stove and comfy couch inside. It’s a great place to write, do yoga, nap, cuddle, sit around for hours and talk with your loved ones, or just be.
About the place
• Cost: $85 per night
• Bedrooms: 2 (2 double beds, but the listing says it can accommodate six guests)
• Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
• Wi-fi
• Indoor fireplace
• Oven, kitchen space, coffee maker, dishes and silverware, refrigerator, microwave, and stove
• Cooking basics including pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper
• Barbecue grill
• Hair dryer, iron, and hangers
• Washer and dryer
• Essentials including towels, bed sheets, soap, toilet paper, and shampoo
• Pack n’ play travel crib
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.