You can rent out this victorian home as an owner occupied unit or rent out all three units. The inside of the house has charming vintage details such as stained glass and high quality woodwork.
The house is also near shopping, schools and all that downtown St. Albans has to offer.
Bedrooms: 7
Bathrooms: 5
Price: $409,000
Square Feet: 4,636
HIGHLIGHTS: victorian style home, 3 unit home, investment property
Listed by Rachel Smith of S. R. Smith Real Estate
