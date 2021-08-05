47 Bank St, Saint Albans, VT

You can rent out this victorian home as an owner occupied unit or rent out all three units. The inside of the house has charming vintage details such as stained glass and high quality woodwork.

The house is also near shopping, schools and all that downtown St. Albans has to offer.

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 5

Price: $409,000

Square Feet: 4,636

HIGHLIGHTS: victorian style home, 3 unit home, investment property

Listed by Rachel Smith of S. R. Smith Real Estate

Jean MacBride is a correspondent for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

