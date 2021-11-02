This sweet little cottage is energy efficient, LEED certified dwelling with mountain views and trails nearby. The dwelling is about a hour away from Okemo and Stratton ski resorts.
About:
- Cost: $196 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 2bedrooms, 1with queen bed and 1 with king bed
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- hiking trails
- loft with queen bed
- stainless steel appliances
- free parking
- wifi
- building staff
