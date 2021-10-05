This home on Airbnb is near downtown Rutland, a hub for shopping, restaurants and more. 15-20 minute drive to Pico and Killington or 30 minutes to Okemo for skiing and other resort activities.
About:
- Cost: $104 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 6 beds in 4 bedrooms
- Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half
Amenities:
- Washer/dryer
- TV with standard cable
- Wifi
- Keurig Coffeemaker
- Backyard
- Free street/property parking
