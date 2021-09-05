Check out this fixer-upper in Richford. You can go canoeing and enjoy local recreation paths.
The house also has a three-season porch, giving its future owner the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors from the indoors.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $90,000
Square Feet: 1,504
HIGHLIGHTS: backyard, fixer upper
Listed by Tyler Hull and Tami Lantz of Sherwood Real Estate
