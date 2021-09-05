67 Noyes St, Richford, VT

Check out this fixer-upper in Richford. You can go canoeing and enjoy local recreation paths. 

The house also has a three-season porch, giving its future owner the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors from the indoors.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $90,000

Square Feet: 1,504

HIGHLIGHTS: backyard, fixer upper 

Listed by Tyler Hull and Tami Lantz of Sherwood Real Estate

