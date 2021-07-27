This 1880's restored barn is well decorated and cozy. Located in Manchester Village, it is right across the road from the Southern Vermont Arts Center, an art museum and educational center.
Mount Equinox offers a gorgeous mountain view in front of the barn and the area is good for skiing, hiking and other outdoor activities.
About:
- Cost: $201 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 2 queen beds in 2 bedrooms
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Wifi
- Kitchen
- Free Parking
- Washer/Dryer
- Barbecue Grill
