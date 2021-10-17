Live by Lake Carmi in this Franklin home for either the summer or the whole year. This is a good investment property potential as well, since the property is close to the Canadian border.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 three quarter
Price: $115,000
Square Feet: 900
HIGHLIGHTS: near beach on Lake Carmi, sun room, mountain views
Listed by Sandi Kenyon of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
