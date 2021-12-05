...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...The northern Adirondacks including along US Route 11.
The northern Champlain Valley and northern Vermont including
Grand Isle, Franklin, Lamoille, and Orleans counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around and damage holiday
decorations and other unsecured objects. Downing of tree limbs
will be possible and isolated to scattered power outages
should be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will develop after midnight
tonight across northern New York and spread into northern
Vermont early Monday morning. As a cold front moves through
the region Monday afternoon, a brief enhancement of wind gusts
will be possible ahead of the frontal boundary. Winds will
shift to the northwest Monday evening and Monday night behind
the front.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
