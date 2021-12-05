2971 Corliss Rd, Richford

This cute tiny house in Richford is an ideal mountain getaway. In the winter, it makes a good base to go to jay peak and ski, and it also has lots of wildlife and tracks to follow on its 10 acres of land. In warmer times there are apple trees to pick from as well as a babbling brook on the property line.

Bedrooms: 1 

Bathrooms: 1 three-quarter

Price: $142,500 

Square Feet: 824

HIGHLIGHTS: tiny house, seasonal home, brook, 

Listed by Marilyn Zophar and Mandy Howard of Big Bear Real Estate

