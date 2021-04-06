Sitting right next to the Green Mountain National Forest, this whole house also provides vacations that look over the 120-acre, picturesque New Spring Farm in Peru.
Serene and pristine, both the inside and outside are spacious enough for you and five other guests to have some alone time with your thoughts. If looking to do something with them, however, you can easily head over to the J.J. Hapgood General Store & Eatery, Stratton Reservoir, or Hapgood Pond. The house is also a short drive to four ski areas and the Manchester Designer Outlets.
A large deck out back has a grill ready for barbecues, and you can relax after dinner by the small pond or stream just a stone’s throw away. While the wood stove inside is not available for use by guests, it gives a cozy feel near the comfy chairs, couch, and flat-screen TV.
About
- Cost: $282 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 4 beds sleep 6 guests
- Bathrooms: 2
Amenities
- Washer and dryer
- Hangers, towels, bed sheets, and room-darkening shades
- Wi-Fi, ethernet, and TV
- Kitchen with microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven
- Cooking basics including pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper, and dishes and silverware
- Barbecue grill and utensils
Guest testimony
“Gardner's home was exceptional. It was the perfect getaway for the weekend. The home had all the amenities that we needed (from a coffee pot to great Wi-Fi). I will definitely be looking to stay here again!” – Tom, March 2021
