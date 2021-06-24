This home in East Fairfield is perfect for someone looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of city life.
The property features multiple maple trees, lots of yard space and even a separate workshop currently configured for working on cars. The lot is 29 acres for any other building needs you might have.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $509,000
Square Feet: 1,904
HIGHLIGHTS: two car attached garage, covered porch, large lot, maple trees
Listed by Jill Richardson of RE/MAX North Professionals, Jeffersonville
