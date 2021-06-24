90 Boulder Ln, East Fairfield

This home in East Fairfield is perfect for someone looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of city life.

The property features multiple maple trees, lots of yard space and even a separate workshop currently configured for working on cars. The lot is 29 acres for any other building needs you might have.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)

Price: $509,000 

Square Feet: 1,904

HIGHLIGHTS: two car attached garage, covered porch, large lot, maple trees

Listed by Jill Richardson of RE/MAX North Professionals, Jeffersonville

90 Boulder Ln, East Fairfield

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you