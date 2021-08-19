This home has lots of amenities including a huge vegetable garden, a heated pool and a covered porch. This country home is located on 2 acres of private land and has been renovated over the years.
The kitchen features a butchers block kitchen island and plenty of other upgrades.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $319,900
Square Feet: 1,850
HIGHLIGHTS: pool, shed, garden
Listed by Paul Martin of M Realty
