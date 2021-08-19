1136 Browns Corner Rd, Franklin, VT

This home has lots of amenities including a huge vegetable garden, a heated pool and a covered porch. This country home is located on 2 acres of private land and has been renovated over the years.

The kitchen features a butchers block kitchen island and plenty of other upgrades.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $319,900 

Square Feet: 1,850

HIGHLIGHTS: pool, shed, garden

Listed by Paul Martin of M Realty

1136 Browns Corner Rd, Franklin, VT

1 of 11

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you