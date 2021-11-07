This home has a backup battery system from Tesla which helps prevent power outages and high utility bills through solar power. The house also sits on 2 acres of land, and with a few finishing touches it could make a nice place to live.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $259,000
HIGHLIGHTS: solar battery, fixer upper, back deck
Listed by Aaron Scowcroft of CENTURY 21 MRC
