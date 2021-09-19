This Richford home has 3.4 acres of open land and a barn included. It is located outside of town, making it private but close to amenities like schools and shopping.
By fixing up the floors and walls of the house, you could have a real country treasure which even includes a indoor pool.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $165,000
Square Feet: 1,918
HIGHLIGHTS: mountain views, indoor pool, covered front porch
Listed by Amanda Headley of Ridgeline Real Estate
