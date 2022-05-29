984 Lake Road, Franklin

This one level home in Franklin has everything you need to settle into the country. A acre of land is included and a wood boiler and pellet stove will keep you toasty on colder nights.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $290,000

Square Feet: 1,710

HIGHLIGHTS: acre of land, open concept floor plan, walk out basement

Listed by Tyler Hull and Tami Lantz of Sherwood Real Estate

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

