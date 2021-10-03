This house in Franklin sits on one level, making it accessible for old people and perfect for downsizing. The house is surrounded by trees for privacy and includes a small shed which is currently being used as a chicken coop
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $239,000
Square Feet: 960
HIGHLIGHTS: garage, acre of land, one level
Listed by Paul Martin of M Realty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.