536 Browns Corner Rd, Franklin, VT

This house in Franklin sits on one level, making it accessible for old people and perfect for downsizing. The house is surrounded by trees for privacy and includes a small shed which is currently being used as a chicken coop

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $239,000

Square Feet: 960

HIGHLIGHTS: garage, acre of land, one level 

Listed by Paul Martin of M Realty

