This home has two bedrooms and a office space on the third floor as well as a large living room. In the backyard there is a in-ground pool.
In the basement there is a large family room as well as two bonus rooms that can be used for hobbies or other purposes.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 three-quarter
Price: $259,000
Square Feet: 1,776
HIGHLIGHTS: fenced in backyard, office space, in-ground pool
Listed by Amy Gerrity-Parent of Amy Gerrity-Parent Realty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.