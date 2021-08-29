119 Center St, Richford, VT

This home has two bedrooms and a office space on the third floor as well as a large living room. In the backyard there is a in-ground pool.

In the basement there is a large family room as well as two bonus rooms that can be used for hobbies or other purposes.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 three-quarter

Price: $259,000

Square Feet: 1,776

HIGHLIGHTS: fenced in backyard, office space, in-ground pool

Listed by Amy Gerrity-Parent of Amy Gerrity-Parent Realty

