22 Shelbys Way Rd, Fairfield, VT

This house has a bonus room above the attached garage that can be used as a office or hobby space. The house itself has an owners suite with a private bathroom and walk in closet.

The house is located in Fairfield, Vermont and is close to I89, St. Albans and Georgia.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)

Price: $439,900 

Square Feet: 2,486

HIGHLIGHTS: wood burning stove, fireplace, owners suite

Listed by William Kell of Kell and Company

