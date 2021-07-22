173 Ridgeview Dr, Milton, VT

This house is 15 minutes away from St. Albans and Milton and 30 minutes away from Burlington. It features a open floor plan in the kitchen with a glass sliding door that leads to fenced in backyard.

The craftsmanship of the cabinets and the beautiful wood floors also make the house charming to look at.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $245,000 

Square Feet: 864

HIGHLIGHTS: fenced in backyard, new furnace, weatherized

Listed by Taylor White of Ridgeline Real Estate

