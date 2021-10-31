This home is ten minutes away from downtown St. Albans and Interstate 89 so you can go to Burlington and Canada easily. It also sits on 1.5 acres of land, meaning it has a expansive backyard.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 three-quarter
Price: $209,900
HIGHLIGHTS: back deck, lake views, farmhouse style
Listed by Renee Patterson of Paul Poquette Realty Group, LLC
