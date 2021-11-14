This home in St. Albans has been renovated and has lots of new updates throughout. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a bonus room which will give the owner plenty of space for guests.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $289,900
Square Feet: 1,736
HIGHLIGHTS: renovated bathrooms, updated kitchen appliances, front porch
Listed by Christopher von Trapp of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman.
