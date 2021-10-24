This house in Richford has a new roof and a spacious backyard perfect for a family or entertaining. There is also a new front deck and hardwood floors throughout the home.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $250,000
HIGHLIGHTS: backyard, new roof, deck
Listed by Paul Martin and Danielle Mesick of M Realty
