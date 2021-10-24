22 Hillside Ter, Richford, VT

This house in Richford has a new roof and a spacious backyard perfect for a family or entertaining. There is also a new front deck and hardwood floors throughout the home.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full

Price: $250,000

Square Feet: 1,686

HIGHLIGHTS: backyard, new roof, deck

Listed by Paul Martin and Danielle Mesick of M Realty

