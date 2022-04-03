This country home has a mudroom and open floor plan in the living area as well as a kitchen with a center island and lots of cabinets. There are views overlooking a pasture and the Green Mountains and 2.45 acres of land included.
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $339,900
Square Feet: 1,566
HIGHLIGHTS: exposed beams, open floor plan, mudroom
Listed by Geri Reilly of Geri Reilly Real Estate
