90 Dewey Street, Richford

This house in Richford is ready for move in. It has a cute kitchen with wooden cabinets and a handy shed in the backyard for storing necessities. There is also a unfinished basement available for storage. 

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 three quarter

Price: $159,000

Square Feet: 1,000

HIGHLIGHTS: mudroom, garage, shed in backyard

Listed by Shawn Cheney of EXP Realty

