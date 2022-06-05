This house in Richford is ready for move in. It has a cute kitchen with wooden cabinets and a handy shed in the backyard for storing necessities. There is also a unfinished basement available for storage.
Bedrooms: 2
Price: $159,000
Square Feet: 1,000
HIGHLIGHTS: mudroom, garage, shed in backyard
Listed by Shawn Cheney of EXP Realty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.