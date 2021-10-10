This house in Montgomery is close to the Black Lantern Country Inn and near the village square where the town's farmers market is held in warmer weather. The house is made even more comfortable by a covered front porch and brook running near the property.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $229,900
Square Feet: 2,569
HIGHLIGHTS: in ground pool, brook frontage, covered front porch
Listed by Lynn Locher of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
