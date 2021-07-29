This Chalet style home in Saint Albans Bay has a large eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar and a three seasons porch ideal for watching the sun set over the lake. There is an owners suite with a claw foot tub upstairs as well.
The finished basement would make a great family room and there is a separate 600 square foot apartment for grown children, in-laws or grandparents to live in.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $425,900
Square Feet: 3,144
HIGHLIGHTS: lake views, chalet style home, owners suite, fireplace
Listed by Rachel Smith of S. R. Smith Real Estate
