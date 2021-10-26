Sitting on a farm in Fairfield, this property is close to nature and includes views of Mt. Mansfield. The property is located between Jay Peak and Smugglers Notch ski resorts. The farm the property is on makes organic grass fed beef for those interested in buying some for the stay or for when they go home.
About:
- Cost: $200 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 3 bedrooms, 2 with queen bed and 1 with double bed
- Bathrooms: 2
Amenities:
- Mountain views
- dog friendly
- open floor plan
- kitchen
- apple trees
