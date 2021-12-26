This massive retreat in Fairfax sits on more than ten acres of land and is custom built with both classic and modern design touches. The house has a gazebo, hot tub and a owners suite with a sitting area as well as a bathroom and two walk in closets.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 5 (4 full, 1 half)
Price: $998,000
Square Feet: 5,188
HIGHLIGHTS: vaulted ceiling, mountain views, gazebo, hot tub
Listed by Holmes & Eddy of KW Vermont
