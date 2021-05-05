A Franklin County home new to the market is packed with luxurious features and has plenty of space both inside and out.
Listed for $659,000 by The Stacie Callan Group of Mega Realty Center, 2593 East Sheldon Road in Sheldon has 3,592 square feet of finished space and 17.8 acres of land. Top features include a custom bar in the finished basement and a second-floor master suite that has a walk-out balcony and soaking tub.
The great room includes cathedral ceilings, a pellet stove, and a beautiful oak and walnut mantel. Outside, the property has a spectacular barn and maple trees that line the long, stately driveway.
2593 East Sheldon Road details
- Listing price: $659,000
- MLS ID: 4858390
- Bedrooms: 5
- Full bathrooms: 3
- Three-quarter bathrooms: 1
- Lot size: 17.8 acres
- Finished space: 3,592 square feet
- Garage: 4 cars
- Year built: 2007
- Equipment: Washer and dryer, electric cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator, central vacuum, pellet stove
- Sewer: 1,000 gallon, mound, leach field
- Water: Drilled well
