...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Areas of freezing drizzle expected. Total ice
accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Vermont and northern New York.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and
evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Monday, ice accretion will be primarily
in the higher terrain of the northern Adirondacks and northern
Greens. Areas of freezing drizzle will expand into the St.
Lawrence and northern Champlain Valleys by Monday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.