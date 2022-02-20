178 Woody Dr, Swanton

This $555,000 log cabin style house features a gorgeous outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven to use in the warmer months. The home also has a open floor plan and cathedral ceilings, which gives it a airy, spacious feeling.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4 (1 full, 2 three-quarter, 1 half)

Price: $555,000  

Square Feet: 2,916

HIGHLIGHTS: mountain and lake views, log cabin style, deeded lakeshore

Listed by The Cheryl Boissoneault Team of Your Journey Real Estate

