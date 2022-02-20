Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following county, in northern New York, Clinton. In Vermont, Caledonia, Chittenden, Franklin, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, and Orleans. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The combination of snow melt and rainfall of 0.25 to 0.75 inches will cause sharp rises on streams and rivers. A few river gages may approach minor flood stage by Wednesday. In addition, these rises are expected to produce ice breakups, increasing the risk of localized ice jam related flooding. Some rivers we are watching closely with ice jams already in place include Chazy, Lamoille, and Missisquoi. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&