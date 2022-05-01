This house in Richford has a lovely interior with cathedral ceilings and a recording studio in the basement. There is a deck off the primary bedroom and a large stone hearth as well.
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $425,000
Square Feet: 2,356
HIGHLIGHTS: 1 bedroom guest house, cathedral ceilings, recording studio
Listed by Jennifer Mahoney of Vermont Mountain Real Estate
