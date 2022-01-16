...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO
1 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.
Southeast winds gusting as high as 55 mph across the Northeast
Kingdom and along the immediate western slopes of the southern
Green Mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Vermont and the Champlain Valley
including western Rutland County.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute on Monday. In
combination with gusty winds, isolated to scattered power
outages are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may be heavy at times Monday morning
with snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour before
decreasing in the afternoon. A brief period of sleet and rain is
possible across Vermont in the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
&&
